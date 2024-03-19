UPSA cuts sod for eight-storey Executive Hostel construction

The Executive Hostel will accommodate post-graduate students

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has initiated the construction of an eight-storey executive hostel, signaling a significant addition to its campus infrastructure.

The new hostel, named the Executive Hostel, is specifically designed to accommodate post-graduate students and will feature 96 executive rooms, along with various amenities such as a common room, auditorium, restaurant, mini mart, laundry, and grooming facilities.



Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey, the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, officiated the sod-cutting ceremony and underscored the project's significance in the university's infrastructure development agenda.



He highlighted the university's commitment to self-financing as a means to foster sustainable growth, noting that such investments in infrastructure have propelled UPSA to become one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country.



Through the self-financing model, Prof. Amartey noted, UPSA has undertaken several major projects, positioning itself as a beacon of educational development. With a current student population of 22,240, the expansion of infrastructure is vital to accommodate the growing demand for educational facilities.

The construction of the Executive Hostel aligns with UPSA's strategic growth objectives, aiming to enhance the student living experience and support academic pursuits.



Prof. Amartey highlighted UPSA's recent infrastructural achievements, including the addition of two new hostels, bringing the total capacity to 4,474 beds.



He also mentioned ongoing projects such as the Twin Tower, multipurpose lecture hall, and management residential facility, all of which contribute to UPSA's physical expansion and enhancement of learning environments.



Dr. Kofi Ohene-Konadu, Chairman of the UPSA Governing Council, expressed gratitude to the university's staff and stakeholders for their collective efforts in advancing UPSA's development. He emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards throughout the construction process, urging the contractor and consultant to prioritize excellence and timely completion.