US Ambassador Calls on Ya-Na Abukari II in Accra

Virginia And Ya Na.png Virginia Palmer and Ya-Na Abukari II

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has met with Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, to discuss human rights, inter-ethnic co-existence, and peacebuilding.

Accompanied by USAID's Mission Director and Embassy staff, Palmer praised the Ya-Na’s leadership and highlighted the importance of focusing on women and youth.

The Ya-Na appreciated U.S. support, especially USAID’s role in the Dagbon Constitutional Review process.

Emphasizing peacebuilding, he called for unity and prosperity in Dagbon. Dalun Lana, representing the Ya-Na, presented a 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan to the Ambassador, who expressed the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to collaborative projects.

Source: GNA