US Ambassador to Ghana urges West Africa to uphold democracy amid regional threats

Virginia E. Palmer

Madam Virginia E. Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, has called on West African countries to reject authoritarian rule and maintain faith in democracy, despite challenges.

Addressing a workshop for journalists in Accra, Madam Palmer emphasized that democratic governments failing to meet people's needs should not justify coups in the region. She stressed that resorting to military intervention would not solve underlying issues.



"When democratic governments falter, the solution lies in more democracy, not less," Madam Palmer asserted, urging Sahelian democratic governments to distribute economic benefits equitably.



Highlighting Ghana's democratic success, Madam Palmer commended Ghanaian journalists for their role in consolidating democracy and urged them to remain steadfast in protecting democratic values in the region.



She emphasized the indispensable role of journalists in democracy, stating that their safety and freedom are crucial for healthy democracies. Madam Palmer announced the United States Embassy's support for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to train journalists on peaceful discourse ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The training initiative, titled "Journalists for Peaceful Discourse," aims to promote professionalism in election reporting, combat disinformation, and uphold freedom of expression. President of the GJA, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, disclosed that 130 journalists had already received training under the project.



He emphasized the importance of professional standards in election coverage and warned against attacks on journalists, asserting that any assaults would be vehemently opposed by the GJA.



"I wish to caution those who assault the media that the GJA will fiercely resist any attacks on journalists during the elections, as we have demonstrated in recent times," Mr. Dwumfour stated.