US-Based Ghanaian economist challenges partisan claims on economic management

Dennis Nsafoah

The ongoing debate over which political party demonstrates superior economic management in Ghana has received a nuanced perspective from US-based Ghanaian economist Prof. Dennis Nsafoah.

After scrutinizing economic data from 1992, Prof. Nsafoah revealed that he observed marginal differences in the economic performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NPP has consistently asserted its prowess in managing the Ghanaian economy during its tenure, a claim contested vehemently by the NDC.



However, Prof. Nsafoah, an Associate Professor of Economics at Niagara University, challenged this narrative, pointing out that key economic indicators, including debt-to-GDP ratio, real GDP growth, average inflation rate, and cedi depreciation, displayed striking similarities under both parties' administrations.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Prof. Nsafoah acknowledged a slightly better performance by the NPP concerning cedi depreciation. However, he stressed that this difference lacked statistical significance when considering the broader economic context.



"Does an NPP-led administration perform better than an NDC-led administration in terms of economic performance? This should no longer rely on anecdotal evidence. We have enough data from 1992 to empirically provide support for any perception," he stated.



Prof. Nsafoah's comprehensive analysis concluded that there was insufficient evidence to definitively favor one party's economic performance over the other. While noting a statistically significant difference in cedi depreciation, he emphasized that it did not conclusively settle the debate on superior economic management.