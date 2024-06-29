News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

US Court sentences Hajia4reall to over one year for romance scam

Hajia For Real.jpeg Mona Faiz Montrage

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a high-profile case, Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4reall, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for her involvement in a series of romance scams and laundering the proceeds of these schemes.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live