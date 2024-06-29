US Court sentences Hajia4reall to over one year for romance scam

In a high-profile case, Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4reall, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for her involvement in a series of romance scams and laundering the proceeds of these schemes.

Montrage, arrested in the United Kingdom in November 2022 and extradited to the United States in May 2023, pled guilty on February 21, 2024, to conspiracy to receive stolen money.



This plea carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. As part of her plea agreement, Montrage agreed to forfeit and make restitution amounting to $2,164,758.41.



During the US-based SDNY court proceedings, Montrage’s defense highlighted her abusive relationship with a former boyfriend, claiming it influenced her actions.



"She blames an abusive former boyfriend," said the defense, emphasizing that Montrage continued the fraudulent activities even after his deportation.



According to an Inner Press City report, Montrage herself expressed remorse, stating, "I want to pay them back. I feel shame as a mother of an 8-year-old daughter. Please have mercy on me."

The prosecution, however, painted a different picture. They pointed out that Montrage's victims, many of whom were vulnerable senior citizens, lost significant amounts of money, with some even being promised marriage.



The Assistant US Attorney stressed the severity of her actions, noting that "Defendant participated in this scheme for six years. 32 victims lost $1.4 million. Meanwhile, Ms. Montrage reinvented herself in Ghana."



In her final sentencing, Judge J. Paul Oetken sentenced Montrage to one year and one day in prison, noting that the extra day would allow for "good time" credits.



The judge also noted the necessity of a deterrent effect, given the widespread attention the case has received in Ghana.



Montrage will be deported to Ghana immediately upon her release, as both the defense and prosecution consented to this arrangement to avoid ICE detention.



