News
US Embassy could deny Visa applications to Asuogyaman residents over Pius Hadzide’s comment – MP

TOmmyScreenshot 2024 09 13 194423.png The NDC has called for Hadzide’s dismissal and prosecution

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the NDC MP for Asuogyaman, has raised concerns over comments made by Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority and NPP parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman.

Hadzide promised to help Asuogyaman youth travel to the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup, referencing his involvement in the 2018 Australia visa scandal, which led to 60 deportations.

Nyarko warned that such promises could jeopardize U.S. visa approvals for residents, accusing Hadzide of promoting illegal migration.

The NDC has called for Hadzide’s dismissal and prosecution, demanding transparency on the 2018 scandal investigation.

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Source: starrfm.com.gh