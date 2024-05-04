US Embassy in Ghana releases Diversity Visa 2025 selections

The DV program, also known as the American Lottery, offers a pathway to permanent residency in US

The US Embassy in Ghana has announced the release of the Diversity Visa (DV) 2025 selections, allowing participants to check the status of their applications online.

The DV program, also known as the American Lottery, offers a pathway to permanent residency in the United States for individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the US.



In a cautionary statement, the embassy warned applicants to beware of scammers who may attempt to deceive them with fraudulent notifications.



The embassy clarified that legitimate notifications regarding the DV program would not be sent via email, text, call, or letter, emphasizing the need for applicants to verify the authenticity of any communication they receive regarding the program.

The DV program is a highly anticipated opportunity for many individuals around the world seeking to immigrate to the United States.



The release of the DV 2025 selections marks a significant step in the process for those who have applied, as they now have the opportunity to check their status and potentially move forward with their immigration plans.



