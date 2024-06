Staff Sgt Gordon Black was sentenced by a court in Vladivostok in Russia's far east

Source: BBC

A Russian court has sentenced US soldier Staff Sgt. Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison for theft and threatening his girlfriend.

Black admitted to stealing 10,000 rubles from his girlfriend but denied threatening her.



He will appeal the verdict.

The US government has stated that the charges against Black, as well as those against other detained Americans, are unfounded.



Read full article