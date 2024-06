Spraying of insecticides

The US government has committed $6 million to support indoor residual spraying in northern Ghana, protecting over 1 million people from malaria.

The 17-year partnership has reduced malaria prevalence in children under five from 27.5% in 2011 to 8.6% in 2022.

The funding is part of the US's contribution of over $460 million to Ghana's malaria response since 2008.



