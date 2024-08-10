News

US to lift ban on offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Weapon Ban.png This decision follows a significant reduction in hostilities

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: Reuters

The Biden administration has lifted a three-year ban on U.S. sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, reversing a policy aimed at pressuring the kingdom to end its involvement in Yemen's war.

This decision follows a significant reduction in hostilities, including a U.N.-led truce in March 2022 and improved civilian harm mitigation by Saudi Arabia.

The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen U.S.-Saudi ties amid regional tensions, particularly after Hamas' attack on Israel.

The decision also aligns with ongoing negotiations for a defense pact and civil nuclear cooperation with Riyadh.

Source: Reuters