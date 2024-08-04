News

US urges citizens to leave Lebanon on 'any available ticket'

Leave Lebanon Now .png The heightened alert follows the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

The US embassy in Beirut has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

This advisory comes after the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a similar warning.

The heightened alert follows the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by Israel.

In response, Iran has vowed severe retaliation, increasing fears of conflict involving Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

The US and UK are deploying military assets and advising their nationals to leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still available.

Source: BBC