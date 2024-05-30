USA supports Ghana’s nuclear power programme

The signing ceremony for the MoU for the nuclear program

Source: GNA

The United States and Ghana have signed two cooperation agreements to support Ghana’s nuclear power program.

The agreements include the provision of a NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Centre and the establishment of a Regional Welding Certificate Programme at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC).



Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare and U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ann Ganzer signed the agreements. The E2 Centre, a first for Africa, will prepare the workforce for Small Modular Reactor (SMR) deployment, while the Welding Centre will train technicians for nuclear energy sector jobs.

These initiatives aim to enhance nuclear education, training, and job opportunities in Ghana and Africa.



Read full article