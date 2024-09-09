USAG polls cancelled as executives fail to print ballot papers

Delegates who arrived for voting were surprised by this oversight

The University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) elections, scheduled for September 8, 2024, at KNUST’s Obuasi campus, were canceled due to the failure of USAG executives to print ballot papers.

Delegates who arrived for voting were surprised by this oversight, while police raised concerns about potential violence if the voting proceeded late into the night.

Despite efforts to authenticate existing ballot papers with an electoral commission stamp, this plan was rejected by the election management team, leaving candidates and supporters frustrated and uncertain about the next steps.



