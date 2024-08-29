USAID provides $24m funding to improve fisheries value chain – Minister

At a recent symposium in Accra, Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson highlighted the support

USAID is investing $24 million to enhance Ghana’s coastal fisheries and ocean conservation.

This funding aims to improve the fisheries value chain and promote high-quality fish production.



At a recent symposium in Accra, Fisheries Minister Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson highlighted the support's role in addressing fish safety and sustainability issues.

The initiative includes training 3,500 women in fish handling and processing and inspecting 300 fish facilities, awarding 191 safe fish certificates.



USAID's support extends beyond fisheries, contributing over $140 million in various sectors in 2023.



