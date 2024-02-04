UTAG responds to UniMAC Vice Chancellor's comments on book and research allowances

University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG)

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed disappointment in Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC), for his recent comments on the Book and Research Allowances (BRA) given to teachers.

Professor Kwansah-Aidoo, during a public lecture at the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, questioned the effectiveness of the BRA, suggesting a need for a more accountable funding approach.



UTAG, in a statement issued on February 3, 2024, criticised the UniMAC Vice Chancellor's remarks, describing them as 'condescending' and 'distasteful.'



“It is disheartening to note that such significant remarks were made with a limited understanding of what the BRA is used for. We find his comments as coming from a place of disdain and a depiction of a long-standing culture of some academics climbing to the top and turning back to remove the very ladder that led them there," the statement read.

UTAG refuted claims that their research activities only result in scholarly publications, emphasising the broader impact on pedagogics in lecture rooms and society.



“To set the record straight, the BRA has been a crucial component in supporting the academic pursuits and professional development of our members, fostering a culture of research excellence within our university communities. Our research activities do not only end up in scholarly publications as purported by the Vice Chancellor. They also end up enhancing the pedagogics in the lecture rooms and a broader contribution to society," UTAG stated in its response.