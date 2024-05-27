UWR: Residents of Jaglu lament high infant mortality rate

Infant mortality on the rise

Residents of Jaglu in the Wa West District are concerned about high infant mortality due to lack of basic healthcare.

A planned CHPS compound shares a classroom with kindergarten pupils and lacks necessary logistics. Jaglu, a farming community over 10 kilometers from Wechaw, hosts more than 1,000 people.



The district designated Jaglu as a CHPS zone but provided no structure or equipment. Health services are limited to community outreach.

Residents, including expectant mothers, must travel far for care, leading to deaths during emergencies. The chief and community leaders urge the government to prioritize immediate healthcare needs to reduce mortality rates.



