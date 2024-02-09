Unauthorised structures demolished for dual-carriageway project on Adentan-Dodowa Road

Demolished structures along the Adenta -Dodowa road

All unauthorised structures built and erected on the berms of the Adentan-Dodowa road in the Greater Accra Region, have been demolished to pave the way for the reconstruction of the stretch into a 2-lane dual-carriageway.

Billboards, stalls, kiosks and containers that fell within the demarcation of the road were all bulldozed on Thursday, 8 February 2024.



Owners of the downed properties were seen salvaging whatever they could to relocate elsewhere.



Mechanic shops, wood shops, restaurants, hair salons, containers, signposts and several makeshift structures were all pulled down.



The situation has resulted in a gridlock on the stretch.



The 22-kilometre road will have interchanges and flyovers at major intersections.

Oswal Investments Ltd., are those undertaking the reconstruction of the road.



Ahead of the demolistion exercise, owners of the unauthorised structures on the verges of the road had been warned to relocate.



Pre-construction works on the road started in December 2023, with a collaborative effort from various authorities to ensure the smooth progress of the project.



A team of engineers from the Road Ministry, alongside representatives from key service providers such as the Ghana Water Company Limited, Electricity Company of Ghana, and engineers from adjoining Assemblies, have been conducting assessment works on the site to ensure a feasible plan for the road construction.



During one of such assessments, Regional Highways Engineer Nii Odai emphasised the urgency of the project, stating that clearing work would commence without delay.

The aim is to maintain the planned schedule for the completion of the road, underscoring the commitment to meeting deadlines and delivering a high-quality finished product.



The Adentan Municipal Assembly said the commencement of this project represents a significant milestone in addressing transportation challenges in the region, and the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies are indicative of a focused and determined approach to infrastructural development.



As the construction progresses, it is anticipated that the Adentan-Dodowa Road will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall socioeconomic development of the area.