Unemployed man remanded for alleged theft of fuel dispensers

A 50-year-old unemployed man, Kattalist Creegbo Kosi, has been detained by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing four used fuel dispensers valued at GH¢ 120,000, belonging to the Fraga Oil Company.

Kosi denied the allegations and is held in police custody for further investigation, with his next court appearance scheduled for May 28.



The court also ordered the prosecution to provide all relevant materials to the accused before the next hearing.

Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, the prosecutor, stated that the complainant, Eric Forson, and the accused lived in a residence in Osu, Accra, owned by Fraga Oil Company, where the fuel dispensers were stored.



In February 2024, one dispenser went missing, leading to an investigation that uncovered the alleged sale of three dispensers by the accused to scrap dealers for GH¢ 120,000.