Unidentified man found dead with head injuries at Kasoa Walantu junction

The deceased was found at the roadside in Kasoa Walantu junction

A man, estimated to be in his late thirties, , Awutu Senya East Municipality, Central Region.

The unidentified man was discovered naked with apparent head injuries. Sources suggest he was killed elsewhere and abandoned at the junction.



Kasoa Walantu Electoral Area Assemblyman, Robert Arthur, stated that the deceased is unfamiliar to locals but was recognized by a resident as being from Liberia Camp.

Concerned about rising criminal activities, Arthur urged the police to bolster security measures to protect residents.



Ebusuapani Nana Kofi Ahomka decried the ongoing community terrorization by criminals and appealed to the government for assistance in establishing a community watchdog group to aid law enforcement in combating crime.