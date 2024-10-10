University Students Split Over UTAG Strike

A section of the university students have shared their opinions on the current strike by UTAG in aid of the galamsey crisis ongoing.



In a post on X, some students aren’t happy since they will be home for their parents to be sending to do house chores. Others too feel they will end up spending their feeding fees.



It has been revealed that 2,153 out of the 2,762 UTAG members from the 15 public universities across the country have voted in support of the motion to declare a nationwide strike. This comes days after organized labour pulled out of the strike to force government to act on the current galamsey crisis.



UTAG - KNUST has voted in favor of UTAG’s decision to embark on a nationwide strike action to demand a nationwide ban on mining in forest reserves, farmlands, and rivers.

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 623 at KNUST



YES: 446 [71.59%] ✅



NO: 177 [28.41%] ❌



Check below how some conversations went on X.

UTAG is the best. Despite ORGANISED LABOUR'S disappointment. Let's just bath well and use some of our feeding money for a proper investment. All these shall pass



What happens to those who have resit

they should wait..January is just here e



Can't they wait till January?



Make dem postpone to January erh



