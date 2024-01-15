University of Cape Coast Appoints Visually Impaired Lecturer

Mr. Carruthers Tetteh's first lecture [Source: UCC]

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has made a groundbreaking appointment by naming Mr. Carruthers Tetteh, a lecturer with visual impairment, to the Faculty of Law. Mr. Tetteh, who assumed his role in December 2023, is responsible for teaching Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System.

Despite losing his sight at the age of 11 due to a drug reaction, Mr. Tetteh's passion for law and advocacy for the less privileged remained unwavering. Initially educated at the Akropong School for the Blind, he transitioned to mainstream education during junior high school and later graduated with first-class honors in English and History from UCC in 2015.



Undeterred by his visual impairment, Mr. Tetteh pursued a Bachelor of Laws program at UCC, graduating with a first-class degree. His academic success serves as a testament to his dedication and innovative approach to education, facilitated by the university's assistive devices and facilities for students with visual impairment.



Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Tetteh shared, "In 2002, I lost my sight as a result of a drug reaction when I was in primary five and at age 11." Despite this setback, he continued his education and recently earned a Master of Laws in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) from the University of Ghana in 2023.

Mr. Tetteh's passion for law and advocacy was evident in his first lecture at UCC, where his profound knowledge of Criminal Law impressed his Level 300 students. He emphasized his commitment to advocating for the less privileged and set high standards for himself, becoming the first visually impaired student admitted to the Law Faculty at UCC.



Although faced with challenges, including failing his entrance examination for the Ghana School of Law in 2019, Mr. Tetteh remained undeterred. Guided by discipline and consistency, he gained admission in 2020, was called to the Ghana Bar in 2022, and now contributes to legal education as a lecturer at UCC. Beyond his academic achievements, Mr. Tetteh is an organist and an active member of Northgate Baptist Church in Winneba.