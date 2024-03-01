University of Cape Coast issues warning on fake online courses

University of Cape Coast (UCC)

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has issued a public warning regarding the existence of fake online courses falsely asserting affiliation with the institution.

In a statement dated Wednesday, February 28, 2024, UCC urged the public to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the legitimacy of any online course claiming connection to the university.



The university clarified that these deceptive online courses lack authorization from UCC and are, therefore, not legitimate.



Furthermore, UCC emphasized that all its official courses and programs are exclusively accessible through its official websites. As such, individuals are advised to verify the authenticity of any online courses purporting to be affiliated with the University of Cape Coast to prevent falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Below is the full statement:



