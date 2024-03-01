University of Energy and Natural Resources valedictorian Sandra Kumah wins Hollard prize

Sandra Kumah receiving her award

Source: Hollard Ghana

With subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, insurance group Hollard Ghana rewards Sandra Kumah, the valedictorian from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), with the Hollard Prize.

The Hollard Prize, a vital component of the Hollard X Academia partnership, aims to celebrate and reward students who excel academically and in personal growth. The honoree, Sandra, received a laptop, a citation, and a cash prize during the congregation for graduating with a distinction in BSc. in Actuarial Science.



Reese Mensah-Daniels, Regional Head of Markets, Hollard Insurance, assisted by Eric Adu-Gyamfi, Branch Manager, Sunyani, Hollard Insurance, presented the award on the company’s behalf during the brief ceremony in Sunyani.



Commenting on the award, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo commended Sandra for her remarkable academic journey. She described the recognition as exemplifying the company’s commitment to fostering better futures through various educational and developmental programs.



“As part of our broader initiatives, the Hollard Prize underscores our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society. As a company that treats everyone with care and dignity through sustainable and inclusive growth, I am pleased to witness Sandra Kumah’s achievements. Sandra’s story is a testament to the transformative power of education and holistic support”.

“She is also an immediate beneficiary of the Hollard Scholar program, a module that supports brilliant students with tuition grants. As an investor, it’s rewarding to see Sandra emerge as the best-graduating student in her class. Congrats, Sandra, and cheers to your better futures ahead”, she added.



Gwendy Tetteh, Richard Agyenim Boateng and Seidu Joshua Adams have been the previous beneficiaries of the Hollard Prize from UNIMAC-IJ and UENR, respectively, since the partnership’s inception.



These efforts reflect Hollard’s dedication to contributing to the all-inclusive development of students and empowering them to thrive in academia and the corporate world. The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) is one of four schools benefiting from the Hollard X Academia scheme. Aside from the Hollard Prize, the other modules under Hollard X Academia are Hollard streetwise finance engagement, thought leadership events, corporate events, and the scholar programme for three years, subject to renewal.