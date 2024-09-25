University of Ghana Lecturers storm streets of Accra to Campaign for Mahama

Dressed in NDC colors, they distributed flyers at Okponglo traffic lights

With 73 days to the December elections, University of Ghana lecturers launched an unprecedented street campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, on September 24, 2024.

Dressed in NDC colors, they distributed flyers at Okponglo traffic lights, engaging drivers and passengers.



Professor Michael Kpessa-White highlighted this as a first for lecturers, aiming to share the NDC's vision.

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse expressed confidence in Mahama's leadership and emphasized their commitment to campaigning until December 7 for both him and parliamentary candidates.



