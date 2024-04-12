University of Ghana opens Kumasi City Campus to expand access to higher education

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana

The University of Ghana has inaugurated its Kumasi City Campus to provide educational opportunities for students who were unable to secure admission to the main campus, aiming to deliver high-quality education to a broader demographic.

The opening ceremony also marked the matriculation of 26 undergraduate students for the 2023-2024 academic year, per a Graphic Online report.



The campus, established as one of two satellite campuses of the College of Education, is fully accredited to offer undergraduate programmes in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.



According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the establishment of the city campuses aligns with the university's vision to extend its services to students across the country.



This expansion aims to ensure manageable student numbers across campuses for enhanced teaching, learning, and academic excellence, preparing students to address local and global challenges effectively.



Prof. Amfo highlighted the university's inability to admit many qualified individuals to the Legon campus due to limited facilities and resources.



She urged prospective students and their guardians to consider the programmes offered at the city campuses to increase their chances of admission to the prestigious university.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, the university admitted 11,246 students, with 56.6% being females and 46.4% males, demonstrating the university's commitment to affirmative action for women.



Prof. Amfo pledged to develop the city campus into a world-class institution with comprehensive facilities and services to support the university's vision and mission.



The Acting Principal of the Kumasi City Campus, Prof. Edward Nketiah-Amponsah, encouraged the newly admitted students to establish networks for mentorship and job opportunities. He emphasized the importance of embracing new beginnings with an open mind and fostering an environment that celebrates critical thinking and excellence in diversity.



However, challenges such as accommodation were highlighted by a representative of the matriculation class, Tracy Afi Agossa.



She expressed concern over the financial constraints faced by students commuting from home to campus and appealed to the management to consider building hostels to alleviate the pressure on students