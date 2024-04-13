University of Ghana's Prof Christopher Gordon appointed ambassador for Earth Commission

Prof. Christopher Gordon

Professor Christopher Gordon, former Director of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies (IESS) at the University of Ghana, has been named an Ambassador for the second phase of the Earth Commission (EC), Future Earth.

His appointment not only highlights his individual achievements but also elevates the University of Ghana as a significant contributor to global discussions on the planet's future.



According to an official statement, Prof. Gordon's ambassadorship will extend throughout the duration of phase two of the Earth Commission, spanning three years. This move underscores his continued commitment to advancing scientific knowledge for the betterment of the planet.



The Earth Commission, hosted by Future Earth, plays a pivotal role in shaping global sustainability initiatives and is a key component of the Global Commons Alliance. In its second phase, the Commission aims to update and expand its assessment of Earth system boundaries, transformation, and translation synthesis, with a particular emphasis on scientific assessment and synthesis.

In his new role, Prof. Gordon will be responsible for disseminating information about the Earth Commission through conferences and panels, as well as continuing his research in areas such as freshwater and environmental pollutants. He emphasized the pressing environmental challenges facing Ghana, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, stressing the urgent need for action to safeguard the country's development gains.



Prof. Gordon's extensive experience and expertise in biodiversity conservation and ecosystem management, both at the national and international levels, make him a valuable asset to the Earth Commission and its mission of promoting sustainability worldwide. His dedication to environmental research and advocacy underscores the importance of scientific evidence in informing policy decisions and driving positive change.