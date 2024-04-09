University of Ghana scientists awarded prestigious fellowships for HIV and vaccine research

The University of Ghana has secured two of eight coveted fellowships for leading African scientists

The University of Ghana has secured two of eight coveted fellowships for leading African scientists, totaling GBP1,360,728.00, under the Crick Africa Network (CAN) African Career Acceleration Programme.

The initiative, a partnership between the Francis Crick Institute and five top African institutions, aims to advance scientific research and capacity building in Africa.



Among the recipients is Dr. Jerry Joe Harrison, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana's Department of Chemistry, recognized for his work on HIV, particularly HIV-2, a strain prevalent in West Africa.



Dr. Harrison's research is crucial as HIV continues to pose a significant global health challenge, claiming millions of lives. His focus on HIV-2, a less studied variant, seeks to enhance the understanding of the virus's behavior and develop new therapies.



His fellowship, supported by LifeArc, a medical research charity, will enable him to further his studies at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), training students in Structural Biology and Medicinal Chemistry while developing HIV-2 specific inhibitors.



The second fellowship recipient, Dr. Abdouramane Camara, a Malian returning to Africa after 13 years in Europe, will join WACCBIP to develop a new clinical test for evaluating vaccine efficacy.



Driven by a desire to contribute to Africa's scientific advancement, Dr. Camara views this opportunity as a crucial step in his career, aligning with his goal of establishing himself as an independent scientist on the continent. His work will focus on predicting long-term vaccine protection, a critical aspect of vaccine development.

These fellowships highlight the University of Ghana's commitment to fostering a world-class research environment, particularly at WACCBIP and supporting the repatriation of African scientists.



The competitive nature of the awards underscores the quality of research being conducted at WACCBIP and its contribution to Africa's scientific landscape.



The fellowships will enable the recipients to spend time at the Francis Crick Institute in the UK and an African partner institution, facilitating their transition to becoming independent researchers and establishing research groups in Africa.



Overall, the Crick Africa Network (CAN) African Career Acceleration Programme aims to enhance research capacity and create a sustainable research ecosystem in Africa.



Through these fellowships, the University of Ghana scientists will contribute significantly to the fight against HIV and the advancement of vaccine research, ultimately benefitting the continent and beyond.