University of Ghana updates academic integrity framework, incorporates AI in plagiarism prevention

The policy update also highlights the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in academic work

The University of Ghana has recently updated its academic integrity framework, particularly focusing on plagiarism, as revealed in a notice signed by the registrar, Emelia Agyei Mensah, dated February 26, 2024.

Approved by the University Council and the Academic Board, the revisions aim to combat plagiarism and other forms of academic misconduct.



The rebranded "Policy on Plagiarism and Other Academic Misconduct" provides clear definitions of academic wrongdoing, preventative measures, and appropriate sanctions. A significant enhancement is the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in academic work and research.



Recognizing the prevalence of AI and related tools in academia, the University emphasizes the importance of originality. The use of AI or related technologies compromising the authenticity of academic output is now considered unacceptable, aligning with the institution's commitment to academic integrity.



While the revised policy is yet to be made public, the strategic integration of AI demonstrates the University's proactive approach to addressing contemporary challenges in academic ethics.

By embracing technological advancements and emphasizing original thought, the University aims to cultivate a culture of academic excellence and integrity among faculty, staff, and students.



This forward-looking approach reflects the University of Ghana's commitment to navigating the evolving landscape of academic research and safeguarding the integrity of scholarly pursuits.



With the revised policy in effect, stakeholders within the University community are expected to embrace these changes, contributing to a concerted effort to uphold academic integrity and foster a culture of intellectual honesty.