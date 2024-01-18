University staff declare indefinite strike protesting government neglect

SSA-UoG and FUSSAG have declared an indefinite strike

The Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) have commenced an indefinite strike in immediate response to what they perceive as the government's blatant disregard for their welfare.

The decision to strike stems from various grievances, including the government's failure to address concerns related to pensions and the perceived unlawful revocation of their overtime allowance.



Speaking at a press conference held at the University of Ghana in Accra, Isaac Donkoh, the National Chairman of the SSA-UoG, underscored the government's accountability for the consequences of its actions.



"As leadership, we are compelled to initiate an indefinite strike action due to the government's neglect. The government has neglected to release our tier 2 pension to our fund managers since February 2023. Urgently, we demand the government release all outstanding arrears to our fund managers, coupled with the payment of accrued interest at a three percent rate.

"We also call on the government to recalculate the accrued interest between 2010 and 2016, as mutually agreed on July 25th, 2022. Furthermore, we insist that the government promptly settle all outstanding arrears for staff on pension from 2020 to 2023. Finally, we call on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to retract the letters dated 7th November and 20th November, respectively."



Donkoh concluded, "In light of these issues, we direct our rank and file to stay at home until further notice. Henceforth, no one should report to work until further communication."