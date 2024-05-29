Unprofessional surveyors pose a threat to society – Dr. Arko-Adjei

Unveiling of the globe statue by FIG at the Burma Camp Service School

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, President of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS), has urged for strict regulation of the surveying profession to combat unprofessionalism.

Speaking at the International Federation of Surveyors Conference in Accra, he emphasized the need for the long-pending Survey Council Bill to be passed, which has been with the Attorney-General for 25 years.



This bill would help hold untrained surveyors accountable. GhIS has begun issuing stamps to its members for easy identification.

The conference also addressed illegal mining and effective land management, with government commitments to policy reforms and technological advancements.



