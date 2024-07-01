Unregistered Landcruiser vehicle knocks and kills motor rider

Francis is in police custody assisting with investigations

A 27-year-old motor rider, Baba Asamane, has been killed in a collision with an unregistered Toyota Landcruiser at Kwabenakwa, Obuasi.

The Landcruiser, driven by 37-year-old Agyeman Francis with a trade plate number DV 162s-2024, collided head-on with Asamane's motorbike at Asonkore.



The accident occurred as Francis drove dangerously.

Asamane was rushed to Obuasi SDA Hospital but died shortly after arrival. His body is now at Obuasi Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.



Francis is in police custody assisting with investigations.



