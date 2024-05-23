Unrestrained hate speech in the media threatens Ghana’s Global Peace rating – MFWA

Mrs. Rosemond Ebi-Adwo Aryeetey

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has cautioned Ghana against further decline in global peace ratings due to the spread of false information and hate speech by politicians.

In a workshop, MFWA's Rosemond Ebi-Adwo Aryeetey highlighted Ghana's drop in the Global Peace Index, partly attributed to intemperate language in the media.



The Ashanti Regional Peace Council urged a zero-tolerance approach towards politicians promoting hate speech.

The workshop aimed to equip journalists to handle conflict triggers and combat misinformation. MFWA plans to monitor hate speech during the upcoming elections and engage political parties to prevent electoral violence.



