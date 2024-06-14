News

Upper East: Hon Akolgo Emmanuel organised a historic event in the Beo Tankoo community

IMG 20240613 WA0008 The initiative aimed to foster unity, peaceful coexistence, and environmental cleanliness.

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On May 11, 2024, Honorable Akolgo Emmanuel Ayinpanga, the respected assembly member of Beo Tankoo, orchestrated a significant community event featuring a clean-up exercise, football games, and rewarding activities.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live