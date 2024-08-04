Upper East: My administration will revive, complete projects left abandoned – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: TIG Post

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for halting key projects initiated during his tenure.

Speaking at the Bawku Naba Palace, Mahama pledged to complete these projects if elected, emphasizing their importance for development and reducing unemployment.



He highlighted the stalled Garu hospital, the unfinished Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom road, and the Eastern Corridor project.

Mahama assured that he would prioritize these initiatives to improve infrastructure, enhance living standards, and promote economic growth in the Upper East Region.



