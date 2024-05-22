Salahudeen Musah Al-Khomieni

Salahudeen Musah Al-Khomieni, the Upper East Regional Youth Organizer for the NPP, is urging Ghanaians to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid, citing his leadership in key initiatives.

Dr. Bawumia has asserted himself as Ghana's most industrious vice president since independence, a sentiment backed by Al-Khomieni.



During a campaign tour in the Upper East Region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his pivotal role in Ghana's digital transformation, highlighting achievements like the e-pharmacy system and the Ghana Cards.



These initiatives, including the e-pharmacy system, which involves 46 pharmacies in the Upper East Region, are part of Dr. Bawumia's efforts to modernize sectors like healthcare, enhancing accessibility and efficiency.

Al-Khomieni reiterated Dr. Bawumia's effectiveness as vice president, asserting that his track record of leading impactful projects demonstrates his suitability for the presidency.



Comparatively, Al-Khomieni expressed doubts about John Dramani Mahama's leadership, emphasizing Dr. Bawumia's proactive approach and credibility as reasons to support his candidacy.