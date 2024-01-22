News

Upper East region: Five shot dead in Binduri

Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x570 File Photo

Mon, 22 Jan 2024 Source: CNR

About five persons have been killed in a brutal attack by unknown assailants at Binduri in the Upper East region.

Information available to Citi News indicates that the armed men stormed a market in Binduri on Monday and started shooting sporadically.

Hamza Amadu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, confirmed the disturbing incident to Citi News.

According to him, the victims, predominantly women, were engaged in their routine business activities when the gunmen unleashed gunfire upon them.

Amadu expressed concern, stating that the current casualty count might rise, indicating the possibility of additional victims.

Authorities are expected to launch investigations to uncover the motives behind the attack.

Source: CNR