Upper West Akim MP initiates reconstruction of Mepom to Esaaso road

Fredrick Obeng Adom at the construction site

The Member of Parliament representing Upper West Akim, Fredrick Obeng Adom, On Friday, February 23, initiated the commencement of construction for the Mepom to Esaaso Road.

This road is of great significance to the constituency and has been in a state of disrepair for a long time. However, with the sod-cutting ceremony that took place, it is now scheduled for reconstruction.



The Mepom to Esaaso Road is approximately 19 kilometers long and connects about 15 communities in the district, including Krodua, Breman, Kwao-Baah, Nyanoa, Obinnim Nna, Abamkrom, Agyirikwa, Kumikrom, Amanfrom, and Esaaso. Additionally, it serves as an alternative route for travelers from Agona Swedru (Central Region) to Asamankese.



The construction of the road has been entrusted to Osekwadwo Company Limited, which is well-known for its excellence in road construction. The project is scheduled to be completed within twelve months from today.

During the ceremony, Mr. Adom reiterated his commitment to the development of the constituency and expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his support and acknowledgment.



Several individuals were present at the event, including community chiefs, a representative from the feeder roads department, the contractor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Eugene Sackey, as well as New Patriotic Party constituency executives and other party supporters.