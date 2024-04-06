Urgent IPAC meeting scheduled by EC after NDC's BVD scarcity alarm

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared an urgent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) gathering set for Tuesday, April 9, in response to calls from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) scarcity and the disappearance of a component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, sent a letter dated March 27, 2024, to the EC, urging immediate IPAC discussions to address these pressing concerns and ensure the promotion of free, fair, and transparent elections.



The NDC raised apprehensions regarding the potential repercussions of the BVD scarcity and the missing registration kit component on the electoral process.



In correspondence to the NDC's letter, the EC dispatched invitations to all political parties for a gathering slated for April 9, 2024.

The session's agenda will encompass deliberations on the forthcoming voter registration exercise, the Ejisu by-elections, and a status update on the commission's biometric equipment.



Additionally, the EC welcomes any other pertinent concerns from political parties for discussion during the meeting.