Urgent request for investigation into alleged illegal transfer of voters-Sam Pee Yalley

Sam Pee Yalley

The NDC Professionals Forum is urging Ghana's Electoral Commission to fix a serious problem with voters being listed at incorrect polling stations.

Many citizens discovered their names at wrong locations during the recent Voter Exhibition, raising concerns about election integrity.



The Forum is calling for an investigation into these errors, immediate corrections, and measures to ensure the security of the electoral process.

They emphasize the need for transparency and accountability to maintain fair elections



