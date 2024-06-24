Ursula Owusu-Ekuful launches foundation to empower communities in Ablekuma West

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has inaugurated The Ursula Foundation, aiming to drive community development, youth, and women empowerment in Ghana.

The foundation's launch, held in Dansoman, marks a significant step towards sustainable development in the Ablekuma West Constituency and beyond.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful emphasized the foundation's goal of providing practical skills and knowledge to enhance economic opportunities, citing her own journey from selling charcoal to serving in public office as an example of resilience and service.



She highlighted the importance of creating equal opportunities for all, regardless of background, through initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, education, sustainable livelihoods, and social protection.



The foundation's programs, such as U-push enterprise support, STEMnovation, scholarships, and skills training, aim to uplift residents of Ablekuma West and create a model constituency where everyone can thrive.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stressed the need for non-partisan collaboration to achieve sustainable progress, acknowledging the challenges that still require urgent attention in the constituency.



Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), who chaired the launch event, donated GH₵100,000.00 to support the foundation's activities.



The foundation's establishment is a testament to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful's commitment to giving back to the community and creating a brighter future for all in Ablekuma West.



