Ursula Owusu launches Ms. Geek Ghana 2024 competition

It supports SDG Goal 5 for gender equality

Source: Daily Guide

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has launched the Ms. Geek Ghana 2024 Competition to empower young women in ICT.

Open to females aged 13-21, the competition encourages submissions of technology-driven solutions addressing Ghanaian and African challenges.



It supports SDG Goal 5 for gender equality.

The initiative aims to bridge the digital gender divide, offering training and opportunities for young women in ICT.



Since 2017, it has trained nearly 13,000 girls and 1,200 teachers, built 43 cyber labs, and distributed 1,776 computers. The winner will represent Ghana at Ms. Geek Africa and receive various prizes. Applications are due by July 18, 2024.



Read full article