Ursula Owusu predicts Ghana will have a female president soon

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekufful says Ghana will one day have a female president.

She says the time is getting nearer when women will be at the helm of affairs in the West African country.



The legislator was speaking on Accra-based United Television when she made this known.

“God’s time is the best. I am a servant, so in whatever capacity I am ready to serve. The time will come when a woman will be president. I remember saying this some time ago at a programme where I represented the NPP. I specifically said that we should get to a point where the two largest political party will appoint women as their flagbearers.



This angered Papa Kwesi Nduom because his smaller party had appointed a female running mate but my argument was that the two largest political parties should give women that opportunity because that is only when we are rest assured women can win to become president,” she said.