News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Using taxes for the National Cathedral project was wrong – Bishop Sam Owusu

National Cathedral Site The National Cathedral aims to serve as a symbol of Ghana’s Christian identity

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Bishop Sam Owusu, a prominent Ghanaian religious leader, has criticized the government for using taxpayer money to build the National Cathedral, arguing that not all taxpayers are Christians.

In an interview, he pointed out the country's economic struggles and suggested that state funds would be better spent addressing pressing issues rather than on this project.

Announced in 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his campaign promise, the National Cathedral aims to serve as a symbol of Ghana’s Christian identity.

However, $58 million has already been spent, with $450 million still needed to complete it.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com