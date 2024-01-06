V/R: NPP vows to strengthen foothold ahead of 2024 elections

NPP flag | File photo

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Makafui Woanyah, has affirmed the party's commitment to consolidating its gains in the region in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Highlighting various transformative projects and programmess implemented over the years, Mr. Woanyah expressed confidence in the party's growing appeal in the region.



Dispelling the notion that the NPP is solely an Akan party, Mr. Woanyah pointed to the diverse regional representation in the party's leadership, notably citing the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the Flagbearer, who hails from the Northern part of the country. This, he believes, sends a strong signal that the NPP is poised to make significant inroads in the Volta Region.



Speaking on the party's developmental initiatives, Mr. Woanyah said: "In terms of developmental projects if you juxtapose it with the kind of votes the opponent (NDC) had in the Volta region about 80 something percent, we are far far ahead of them. They have not done one special project, so, I can tell you that if it comes to what we have to tell the people they are already seeing it."

Expressing concern over the dominance of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region, he bemoaned the almost one-party system, emphasising that this situation hampers development. Mr. Woanyah called on voters to reconsider the narrative, urging them to vote for change and increased development.



Addressing the media during a Press Soiree organised by the party in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, Mr. Woanyah urged the media to provide a level playing ground for all political parties and actors leading up to the 2024 elections.



He expressed optimism that with the media's support, the NPP aims to secure additional seats, building upon the current Hohoe seat occupied by the party.