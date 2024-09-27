V8 involved in Kofi Kinaata accident belongs to an MP—Deceased's uncle demands justice

Sey's family is calling for a thorough investigation

The family of Lawrence Sey, the motorcyclist who tragically died in a collision with a vehicle belonging to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, is demanding justice.

They claim that Kofi Kinaata, who was in the vehicle, is attempting to shield the MP and protect his image.



According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the MP’s Land Cruiser V8 veered into the oncoming lane while attempting to overtake, resulting in the fatal accident.

Sey's family is calling for a thorough investigation to hold the responsible parties accountable, emphasizing their outrage over the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.



