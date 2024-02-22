News

News
VIDEO: Finance Minister inspects Kumasi International Airport

Kumasi International Airport

Thu, 22 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region inspected the ongoing Kumasi International Airport project.

The Minister announced the disbursement of €7 million to accelerate the completion of the airport.

Facing delays due to funding constraints, the airport project, initially scheduled for completion by June 2023, has now achieved 90% progress.

Watch video of Dr Mohammed Amin Adam inspecting ongoing project below:

