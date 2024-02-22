VIDEO: Finance Minister inspects Kumasi International Airport

Kumasi International Airport

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region inspected the ongoing Kumasi International Airport project.

The Minister announced the disbursement of €7 million to accelerate the completion of the airport.



Facing delays due to funding constraints, the airport project, initially scheduled for completion by June 2023, has now achieved 90% progress.



Watch video of Dr Mohammed Amin Adam inspecting ongoing project below:



