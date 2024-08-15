VIDEO: Mahama promises to institute national day of prayer, thanksgiving

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, has pledged to create a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving for Christians and Muslims if elected in 2024.

This annual event aims to promote national unity and economic growth. Mahama made this promise during his campaign tour in the Volta Region, highlighting the importance of spiritual intercession for the country's progress.

He noted that similar practices are observed in other countries like the United States and Zambia, and he plans to institutionalize it in Ghana if his party wins.



