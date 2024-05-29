VIW discharges 18 babies At Mamobi Hospital

The choir funded GH¢10,000 to settle the hospital bills of these patients

The Voices In Worship (VIW), a youth choir from Royalhouse Chapel International, has covered medical expenses for 18 mothers and their babies at Mamobi General Hospital as part of their annual "Baby Project."

The choir funded GH¢10,000 to settle the hospital bills of these patients.



Rev. Albert Nii Tettey Ayittey highlighted the continuous support from the church's founder, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, and his wife.

The hospital's Head of Finance, Inusah In Vudu, expressed gratitude, noting that such philanthropy helps reduce hospital costs and urged others to follow this example.



