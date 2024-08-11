VRA breaks ground for construction of children’s ward 

The project was announced during the hospital's 60th anniversary celebration

Source: GNA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has commenced the construction of a modern children's ward and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Akosombo Hospital, set for completion by September 2026.

This facility will feature 11 incubators, 16 beds, and an executive room to enhance healthcare for babies, particularly preterm infants.



The project was announced during the hospital's 60th anniversary celebration.

Dr. Kwabena Omare Yeboah, Medical Director of VRA Health Services, emphasized the need for the facility to prevent infant mortality during transfers to other hospitals.



VRA's CEO, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, praised the hospital's advancements and commitment to quality healthcare.



