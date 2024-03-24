VRA denies responsibility for power outages after reports of excessive export of electricity

Volta River Authority (VRA)

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has refuted claims linking it to the recent power outages across the country, dismissing allegations of excessive power exports to neighboring nations.

In a press release dated March 24, the VRA addressed the accusations, asserting that it has consistently met its obligation to supply reliable and affordable electricity to Ghana since 1972, despite also exporting power to neighboring countries.



The VRA emphasized that the allocation of power generated from its hydropower stations is overseen by the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP), not by the VRA itself. The statement clarified that Ghana's domestic market is always prioritized in power allocation, aligning with government policies aimed at optimizing the nation's hydro resources for long-term sustainability.



These statements come in response to claims made by the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), attributing the ongoing power outages to the VRA's purported excessive exportation of electricity. The IPGG CEO, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, expressed concerns that the VRA's focus on exporting power might be hindering its ability to fulfill domestic obligations.

However, the VRA has reassured the public and stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to prioritize electricity supply to the Ghanaian market, in compliance with its mandate, government directives, and regulatory responsibilities.



Below is the statement from the VRA:



